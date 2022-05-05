Market setup: Will Nifty rebound or continue the downward spiral?

The test for the Nifty will be in the 16,885 to 16,950 band. At 16,885, on Wednesday, the market had a bit of a short covering to 16,950. And from there came a big 300 point decline.

Indian benchmark indices fell more than two percent on Wednesday, extending losses for a third consecutive session, especially after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) acted in line with other central banks by hiking repo rate by 40 bps.

On Thursday, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were up 152 points or 0.9 percent at 16,841, suggesting a stronger start on Dalal Street.

So if the Nifty sustains above 16,950, one can see bigger short covering.

Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher amid thin trade after the US central bank raised interest rates by a widely-expected 50 basis points and sounded a less hawkish tone than some had feared.

The US Federal Reserve raised rates by 50 basis points (bps) and guided for more rate hikes which led to the surge in the US markets.

The US market had been going down a lot and the market was positioned for a move like this.

For the Indian market, if the first hour high is breached, the market is in for perhaps a trend day on the upside. The reason for that is Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have gone all in on the short side.

