homemarket NewsMarket setup | Tax increase on financial instruments sours mood
market | Mar 25, 2023 9:18 PM IST

Market setup | Tax increase on financial instruments sours mood

By Prashant Nair  Mar 25, 2023 9:18 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Tax increases on financial instruments also soured sentiment, it's not that the tax increases are huge, or anything of that sort it is just that there was no mention of any of this in the Budget.

Markets have fallen for the third straight week due to the global banking crisis, rate hikes by global central banks and amendments to the Finance Bill. The Nifty fell 1 percent, and broader markets underperformed.

Recommended Articles

View All

Biggest casualty of ending LTCG regime is not debt funds but the debt market

Mar 25, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

US Fed rate hike — willing to hit but afraid to wound

Mar 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Mar 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes

Mar 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Initially, it seemed that things were settling down with the US banking issues, and the Budget was almost six weeks old. However, recent events have dampened the mood of investors. Tax increases on financial instruments have also soured sentiment. While the tax increases are not huge, the lack of mention of any of this in the Budget has left investors feeling unsettled.
The Nifty now looks close to retesting the 16,800-16,850 levels, having had two touchpoints on that level in the last 10 days, both of which were respected. Investors are concerned that these tax increases will hurt rather than help the markets incrementally.
ALSO READ | Finance Bill 2023 passed in Lok Sabha — check key amendments and highlights
So what changed between the first of February and today for these completely new things to come about?
The global markets have been experiencing a one-step-forward-and-two-step-back kind of movement just in terms of price action. The recent dovish shift by the Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comments are also causing concern. The Fed has said that it does not want to hike interest rates due to the expected impairment of credit in the US system, which will cause credit to tighten.
On the other hand, Yellen's comments suggest that the US government will only intervene when the threshold of pain is high and when the situation is on the verge of becoming systemic.
ALSO READ | Mutual fund shares drop up to 5% as India proposes to withdraw long-term capital gain benefits 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags