market | IST

Market setup: SGX Nifty hints at subdued start for Sensex, Nifty following weak global cues

By Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in red on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty.

Wall Street and European stocks fell on Wednesday as the prospect of rate hikes soured sentiment, while bond yields rose after euro-zone GDP beat expectations, adding to bets of a more hawkish European Central Bank.
The SGX Nifty indicated a lower start on Thursday, in line with what the global market hand-off from overnight was.
Indian equity benchmarks failed to stay in the green on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave the key lending rate a lift along expected lines, sending most of the rate-sensitive stocks rising. The Nifty50 gave up a key support level — 16,400 — decisively after the central bank's policy announcements.
European shares fell on Wednesday amid weakness in lenders after a profit warning from Credit Suisse. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.6 percent at the last count. An European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday and Fed deliberations in the next week remained in focus.
S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent, suggesting a lower opening ahead on Wall Street.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair for more details.
