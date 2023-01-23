English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket News

Market Setup | Earnings downgrades in 'growth' names, Q3 again rests with banks

market | Jan 23, 2023 5:50 AM IST

Market Setup | Earnings downgrades in 'growth' names, Q3 again rests with banks

Profile image
By Prashant Nair   Jan 23, 2023 5:50 AM IST (Published)
Mini

Earnings are vital to note, as consumer companies and so-called growth stocks are seeing earnings downgrades coming through. Over the last 48 hours companies like Asian Paints, Havells, HUL for that matter, are seeing more downgrades than upgrades.

Dalal Street closed Friday on a somber note, however, the Nifty and the Sensex gained for the second straight week for the first time in two months.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Jan 21, 2023 IST18 Min(s) Read

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Jan 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why Bihar wants a caste survey and BJP is not interested

Explained: Why Bihar wants a caste survey and BJP is not interested

Jan 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The Nifty is still battling that range, the same range of 400 points, the downside about 17,800 to about 18,200 on the upside and it has been that way for three weeks, all three weeks of 2023.
On the downside, the 17,800 broadly, that level is important. Nifty must defend 17,853 and 17,761, we have been highlighting that the December swing low has not been broken, thankfully. So maybe it sort of escaped without further pressure further cuts.
Earnings is important to note, consumer companies and so called growth stocks they are seeing earnings downgrades coming through. Over the last 48 hours companies like Asian Paints, Havells, HUL for that matter, are seeing more downgrades than upgrades. It would be hard-pressed to find where there are upgrades, meaningful upgrades at all anywhere in terms of the earnings that have come this week so far.
Read Here | Consumer Durables Earnings Preview | Muted demand, rising costs may give players the chills
The baton in that sense of earnings once again falls on banking and financial services companies. Over the weekend ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will report its Q3 earnings, and it is to be seen if that can do something for the market. HDFC Bank could not but ICICI and Kotak will report they will be important.
Reliance Industries is important. Last quarter, it saw a bit of a pause. But will it see a resumption of the quarter-on-quarter earnings growth for Reliance this time around and that's a big stock 12 percent weight of the index could move things around.
Lastly, from the global arena, it's mixed, it's not really getting a clear picture. But the S&P 500, the benchmark there is it an important juncture. It is basically once again testing the downward-sloping trendline all the way from the January 2021 all-time high, which is held through this year. Every time it goes to that level it sees a 7, 8-10 percent kind of a pullback. Two days in a row the S&P pull backed not much, by about 1.50- 2 percent in aggregate – is this a start of fresh downtrend or this time we finally take that out - those are bigger questions to keep an eye out on.
Read Here | Reliance Jio registers over 50% margin for the fourth consecutive quarter
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
X