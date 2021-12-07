Market set-up: Will Nifty recover or fall further? Check top cues for Dec 7

Mini

Global markets are strong and the Indian markets go down every day. Will the market here, take cue? Indian market is at a level where it bounced last time, it was 400-450 points bounce. The market readings in terms of oversold conditions are similar, not quite as oversold but pretty oversold. Sentiment is down and out, so the conditions are ripe. Will there be a bounce once again or will the FIIs selling continue to hit the tape and drag things lower and lower? The start at least should be slightly in the green in today’s (December 7) trade as the SGX was indicating.