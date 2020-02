Domestic benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 recorded their biggest budget day fall in 11 years as as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020-21. The 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex nosedived 988 points at Saturday's close. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 slided 300 points ending below the 11,700 mark.

The sharp sell-off came as investors gave a thumbs down to Sitharaman's proposal to raise custom duty in most sectors, a marginal relief to personal income tax payers and less than estimated rise in infrastructure spending.

Barring Nifty IT, all sectoral indices ended in the red with the realty gauge, Nifty Realty tanking over 8 percent. Nifty Metal and Nifty Fin Services also fell sharply, shedding 3.4 and 3.6 percent, respectively.

Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto also lost around 3 percent, while Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG declined around 1.5 percent. The lone out-performer, Nifty IT ended 0.8 percent up.

READ MORE: Markets disappointed due to lack of stimulus, says Udayan Mukherjee

Come next week, benchmark indices may not come out of trauma next week as well, according to Ajit Mishra, VP Research at Religare Broking. He said, "markets will continue to see the overhang of the Union Budget next week as well. Besides, weak global cues would further add to the participants’ worries."

Historically, markets have fallen on as many as six budget days in the last 10 years, while only four times indices gave positive returns on the big day.

Let's take a look at how markets performed on various Budget days in the last 10 years.

Indian indices fell on Budget day (July 5) 2019 as well, down over 1 percent amid introduction on super-rich tax and rise in tax for foreign investors. However, these were withdrawn later.

Meanwhile, in 2018, the markets ended flat but in the red on the budget day (February 1). However, in 2017, the indices rose nearly 2 percent on the Budget Day (February 1), the highest Budget day gain in a decade.

In 2016, the budget day (February 29) witnessed some selling, ending over half a percent lower on the D-day, while in 2015, the benchmarks ended higher by half a percent.

July 10, 2014, which was the first budget presented by the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after Narendra Modi's massive victory in 2014 also saw a bit of selling. Nifty fell around 0.2 percent that day.

On Budget days in 2012 as well as 2013, the Indian benchmarks lost over 1 percent, while it gained half a percent in 2011.