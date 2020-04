What an April it has been after a disastrous March. The Nifty is up nearly 8 percent, the midcap index is up 11.5 percent and the Small Cap Index is up over 12 percent. There has not been a single day when the advance/decline has favoured declining stocks.

In short, if you look at the data of April in isolation you would be forgiven for thinking that we are in a roaring bull market. But then, we all know that is not the case. And while this is a tradable rally, it’s debatable how many participated in this despite the indications market gave throughout this period. The more important question is “What next”?

I will try to address this question from both technical and fundamental points since I do try to mix and match both. As of now, there is a consensus that this is a powerful bear market rally and hence this rally will fizzle out at some point. And while there is an outside chance that the consensus is wrong, right now that’s the feeling one gets looking at the charts and following the news. Anyway, the market will answer this question for us.

Let’s look at the data

I always take prices on a close to close basis when talking about major market cycles. So for me, the all-time closing high for Nifty was 12,362 in January. From there, the Nifty fell all the way to 7,610 on March 23. That’s a drop of 4,752 points. Now classical bear market rallies can retrace 33-66 percent of the lost ground. If we take 33 percent retracement, it takes Nifty to 9,178 which is practically where we are, give or take 100 points.

Now, what if the index retraces 50 percent of the fall. That will take the Nifty to a round number of 10,000 and if you observe the 3 month chart of Nifty, you will notice that within the declining trend, from 9,590 on March 12, it had a one day rally which took it to 9,955 on March 13 before the waterfall decline started again. If we were to combine both these data points, we arrive at a level of 10,000 on the Index which is where it runs into heavy congestion and also a psychologically important level. There is an outside chance of a 66 percent retracement which will take Nifty close to 10,750 but that is not the base case.

Now, let’s look at the fundamental side of the story. There will be earnings damage and big one, let’s not even for one moment think otherwise. Look at your own expenses for last month. You would realise you have saved the most you ever did (I sincerely hope you are not the unfortunate soul who lost their job). You didn’t spend on fuel, movies, luxury items, travel, hotels, dining out – shopping etc. Now all of this will add up. Even for a bluechip company like HDFC Bank, analysts expect earnings hit of up to 20 percent. Now that’s for the best of the lot. You can imagine what will happen to others.

Now, the issue is that while this is a one-time earnings hit, it does create some uncertainty about FY22 as well and it definitely knocks off 1-2 multiples from the kind of ideal price/earnings you would have given to a normal market and hence there has to be a reset of the market. And remember, this market anyway was expensive and was lacking earnings support.

If I were to combine all the data points – my base case for the market is this: The market continues to defy odds and climbs walls of worries to complete the unfinished business of 10,000 that I have been talking about for last 2 weeks. This could well coincide with the expiry of the April series which happens to be on last day of April and after that the lockdown 2.0 will end and we will start the May series on May 3.

The interesting piece in this puzzle will be the FII behavior. While in the early part of the rally, we did see FII sell numbers come down and even some buying picked up giving an indication the worst of ETF selling was over, of late we have started to sell some selling again.

And will the selling intensify as we make a move towards that 10,000 mark? If you are a trader who has managed to ride this move, the Friday move would have now firmly moved your stops to 9,050 and all you now need to do is to increase it by 200 points on every rally. If you are having the FOMO feeling about this rally, then perhaps you want to play for this move to 10,000 with a clear and well defined stop loss of 9,050. But my sense is that as and when Nifty moves to 10,000 you will need to reassess your portfolio and your positions.

There is an adage called “Sell in May and go away” and while statistically, May hasn’t always been the worst month for markets, but there have been instances when Markets have chosen May as the month for the second dip and the more brutal one. I would say that the odds of that right now are very high. It’s a movie which is running almost as per script.