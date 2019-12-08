Market outlook: Macro data, growth pangs to drive equity indices' trajectory

Macro-economic data points along with the direction of foreign fund flows and US Fed's monetary policy are expected to influence the Indian equity market's trajectory next week, analysts opined.
Additionally, the rupee's movement against the American dollar and the progress of US-China trade deal as well as crude oil price fluctuations will impact investors' risk-taking appetite.
Apart from macro-data economic data points, rupee's movement against the US dollar will influence investors' sentiments.
