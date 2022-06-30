A $197 billion investment advisory firm founder believes its time to be greedy and not fearful

According to Kenneth Fisher, countries that have sanctioned Russia are underperforming, while markets in countries that have not – like China and India – will do better.

Kenneth Fisher, the founder of Fisher Investments, a $ 197 billion investment advisory and money management firm that serves large institutions and high-networth individuals, believes that this is not the time to be fearful but greedy in the markets as there are too many 'scary stories’ people are worried about right now, as the market fall has been longer than just a correction but it should not be confused with a bear market.

"If you look out 6-12-24 months, the returns are overwhelmingly positive and on average very high. So, it's a treacherous time if you have even got an intermediate timeframe to sell out and go away. This is not a time to be fearful. This is a time to be greedy.” said Fisher in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

According to the market veteran, countries that have sanctioned Russia are underperforming, while markets in countries that have not – like China and India – will do better.

“I would say that the Russia-Ukraine war is more important than people think it is. One way that impacts India directly is because it has bifurcated the stock markets into the countries that are doing sanctions versus the countries that aren't doing sanctions. And of course, within both groups, there's some variations. Naturally, the ones that are not doing sanctions are having better-performing stock markets than the ones that are doing sanctions," he explained.

Fisher, who ran the longest continuous column on Forbes called Portfolio Strategy — for 32 years — says global economic health is not as bad as it is being made out to be and he is not impressed by the central banks around the world as they "are less important than people think they are".

“The fact is central banks are more reactors than they are causers — they were in 2020 and in fact they are now. The fact is that while there is some effect of that, it is much smaller than what goes on in people's imagination. What will get us out of this, in my opinion, is time,” he said.

Fisher ranked 151 on the 2021 Forbes 400 list of richest Americans, says that in the initial part of the bounce back, growth and technology sectors will do better.

“Calling bottoms is always tricky. The fact is that if you say 6-12-24 months, we are going to be under higher prices. If you say 2 months from now, I don't have a clue. As Warren Buffett famously said, in the short-term, a market is a voting machine – that is about popularity. In the longer term it’s a weighing machine, pre-pricing the future for what will happen after that time period and typically months after that time period,” said Fisher.

There is a word of caution for Indian investors from the market veteran. He believes that the Indian stock market is weighted more towards ‘value stocks’ and thus has fallen less compared to its peers and thus the assent will also be gradual on the way up.

