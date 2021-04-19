  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

Market Mayhem: Top 5 reasons why Sensex crashed over 1,400 points in trade today

Updated : April 19, 2021 02:05 PM IST

Broad-based selling led to a 2.5 percent drop in Sensex and Nifty as the country struggled to contain an unrelenting surge in coronavirus infections.
The Volatility index India VIX, meanwhile, was also trading 10.5 percent higher at 22.5.
Banking and financials stocks dragged the most and only pharma stocks were in the green.
Market Mayhem: Top 5 reasons why Sensex crashed over 1,400 points in trade today
Published : April 19, 2021 02:05 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

IndiGrid raises Rs 1,300 crore via rights issue

IndiGrid raises Rs 1,300 crore via rights issue

Market Mayhem: Top 5 reasons why Sensex crashed over 1,400 points in trade today

Market Mayhem: Top 5 reasons why Sensex crashed over 1,400 points in trade today

ACC Q1CY21 earnings: Here are the key expectations

ACC Q1CY21 earnings: Here are the key expectations

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement