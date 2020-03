The selloff in Indian, as well as global indices, have intensified over the last 1 month as investors remain unsure of the intensity of economic impact by the coronavirus pandemic. While the Nifty and Sensex are trading at over 3-year lows, the Nifty Midcap index has crossed its 4-year low amid this rout.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index has sunk over 33 percent just in the last 1 month, in line with the decline in benchmarks, which have also shed over 30 percent during this period.

Among the 100 stocks in the Nifty Midcap 100 index, there are no stocks that have given positive returns since the middle of February. Meanwhile, the losers have fallen up to 66 percent in this period.

8 stocks have lost half their value in 1 month, losing over 50 percent. These include Future Retail (66 percent), PEngineering (53 percent), Manappuram Finance (52 percent), Edelweiss Prestige Estate (57 percent), Adani Power (55 percent), Varroc Financial Services (52 percent), Graphite India (51 percent), and Jubilant Life Sciences (50.4 percent).

Meanwhile, 60 stocks in the index have crashed between 30-50 percent like IDFC First Bank, HEG, M&M Financial, Canara Bank, Oil India, Godrej Agrovet, RBL Bank, Amara Raja Batteries, NBCC, Oquess Corp, PNB Housing Finance, Aditya Birla Capital, and JSPL.

All stocks, except YES Bank have also declined in the 1 month period in the Nifty50 index. IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Vedanta, UPL, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Infratel, ad Hindalco were the top losers on the benchmark index, down up to 62 percent in 1 month.

Post correction the current PE of the midcap index is 33 percent lower as against ts 5-year average, meanwhile, for Nifty50 the PE is down 21 percent versus its 5-year average, said Jefferies in a report.

For the global brokerage Jefferies, Supreme Industries, Kajaria Ceramics, and V-Guard Industries are the top midcap picks during this mayhem. It also believes that Havells is a multi-year story.

Mihir Vora, director & CIO of Max Life Insurance said that in the midcap space there were a lot of stock-specific items, which we thought were interesting. Given the overall slowdown in the economy and the weakness in the currency pharma exporters does make sense, he added.

“Therefore, we have a bunch of midcap stocks in the pharma space. Most of them are catering to the local market because we were seeing good traction and in a time of uncertainty these were offering good visible growth. There are a bunch of stocks that have begun to come out of the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) issues. So we are overweight on pharma and mostly in the midcap space,” notedVora.