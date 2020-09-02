Market
Market maintains momentum in August after a 7% jump in July; IDBI Capital spells the strategy going forward
Updated : September 02, 2020 03:33 PM IST
August closed with a gain of around 3 percent for the benchmarks as compared to over 7 percent rise in July.
IDBI Capital, in a recent strategy report, said that the short and medium-term view on Nifty is neutral.
It also stated that on the Monthly chart, Nifty has formed a green continuation candlestick formation after the bullish green bar in July month.