Market maintains momentum in August after a 7% jump in July; IDBI Capital spells the strategy going forward

The month of August was a little subdued for the benchmark indices as compared to July in terms of return. Though markets continued their previous months' momentum, the speed slowed down. August closed with a gain of around 3 percent for the benchmarks as compared to over 7 percent rise in July.

IDBI Capital, in a recent strategy report, said that the short and medium-term view on Nifty is neutral. The brokerage advises investors to not go aggressive long, be selective, pick quality stocks and hold cash as there is a lot of uncertainty around.

The report noted that Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continue to remain robust net buyers with a net inflow of Rs 15,749.86 crore in the domestic equities market versus Rs 2490.19 crore in July. Meanwhile, DII continued selling more or less as same as its previous month. They were net sellers of Rs 11,046.78 crore in August against Rs 10,007.88 crore in July.

Among sectors, Bank Nifty outperformed Nifty in August as it turned its trend and supported the market to maintain its momentum, added IDBI. The broader market also saw strong activity throughout the month.

It also stated that on the Monthly chart, Nifty has formed a green continuation candlestick formation after the bullish green bar in July month.

"For the coming month on the higher side, we expect the Nifty to face a hurdle at 11,800 to 12,070 range which would be a crucial resistance level while support would be at 10,880 and 10,500," it said.