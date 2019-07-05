Market
Opening Bell: Sensex reclaims 40,000, Nifty holds 11,950 ahead of Union Budget 2019
Updated : July 05, 2019 09:49 AM IST
At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 107 points higher at 40,017 while, the broader, Nifty gained 30 points to trade at 11,977.
Indiabulls Housing, L&T, Coal India, Zee, and PowerGrid were among the top gainers on the Nifty50 in the initial trade.
The Realty index gained the most, up 0.5 percent followed by the Nifty Pharma (up 0.4 percent).
