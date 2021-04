Market in wait and watch mode; expect IT, pharma uptick to continue: Max Life's Mihir Vora

“The market is going in a wait and watch mode again,” said Mihir Vora, Director and CIO of Max Life Insurance in an interview with CNBC-TV18. This as on Monday, at the time of publishing, the Sensex had skid 1,700 points and Nifty was around 14,300 on lockdown concerns.

According to him, it is a kind of milder replay of last April. “Valuations were a bit on the higher side, so investors may be getting back on the wait and watch mode,” he added.

In terms of sectors, he stated, “In the shorter-term, you will see pharma, IT and FMCG pack outperform, would do well. The good thing about this time around is last March, April we did not know what the outcome was but here at least we know that if not three months, in six months or eight months things will get back to normal as far as the vaccination and people getting back to business is concerned.”

“Structurally we should still stick to the themes that the government has clearly demonstrated its willingness to execute – one is focused on getting private sector investment back into infrastructure as well as capital expenditure. Another is the production-linked incentives (PLI) theme where India as a manufacturing base has come up and the government has rolled out so many schemes across sectors,” he explained.