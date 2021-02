The NSE trading halt that froze the markets for more than four hours yesterday was due to the unavailability of an online risk management system, an NSE spokesperson said on Thursday.

NSE has multiple telecom links with its two telecom service providers, and “we received the communication of the instability of all their links from both the service providers,” the spokesperson said. While there was no impact on the trading system, this instability resulted in an impact on the online risk management system, they added.

“Given that the online risk management system was unavailable, market functioning could not continue normally and hence had to be shut down,” an NSE spokesperson said.

The exchange was continuously working to resolve the problem, once resolved, it made an announcement to re-open the markets till 5 pm.