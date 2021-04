Market expert Anand Tandon expects market to remain volatile in near-term

Market expert Anand Tandon expects to see some kind of volatility in the stock market in the near-term.

"You still have to look at the longer-term to be able to make sense of the market. Near-term it is likely to remain very volatile,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

According to him, it is always almost difficult to figure out what causes a particular price move.

“You should be looking at international markets rather than domestic markets. It is large international flows and international markets, which are driving most of what is happening in the market here,” he mentioned.

