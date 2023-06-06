CNBC TV18
Sensex, Nifty stage smart recovery in last hour of trade; IT stocks weak, auto rally

From the Nifty pack, UltraTech Cement, Divis Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Grasim Industries and Axis Bank were among the top gainers, while losers included Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, ONGC and Wipro.

Amid mixed cues, domestic equity benchmark indices ended in the green for the third straight day in a row. At close, Sensex was up 5 points to 62,793, while Nifty was up 5.20 points or 0.03 percent at 18,599. Among sectors, auto and realty gained 1 percent each, while information technology index shed 1.5 percent.

Among the broader pack, the smallcap index managed to gain nearly half a percent while the midcap ended almost unchanged.

