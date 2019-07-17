With collapse of mid-cap and small cap stocks, fund managers look elsewhere

Adani Ports 417.05 (-0.17%)
Asian Paints 1395.90 (+1.72%)
Axis Bank 752.60 (-1.11%)
Bajaj Auto 2696.90 (-1.3%)
Bajaj Finance 3463.30 (+0.42%)
Bajaj Finserv 7854.55 (-0.34%)
Bharti Airtel 346.25 (-1.28%)
Bharti Infratel 264.00 (+0.11%)
BPCL 352.80 (-0.47%)
Britannia 2797.80 (+1.84%)
Cipla 557.55 (+0.72%)
Coal India 230.00 (-1.2%)
Dr Reddys Labs 2666.30 (-0.38%)
Eicher Motors 18433.70 (-3.19%)
GAIL 143.40 (-2.68%)
Grasim 926.70 (-0.41%)
HCL Tech 1040.75 (+2.07%)
HDFC 2286.70 (+0.40%)
HDFC Bank 2397.45 (+0.26%)
Hero Motocorp 2522.95 (-0.84%)
Hindalco 203.45 (+2.18%)
HUL 1760.70 (+1.11%)
ICICI Bank 424.70 (+0.02%)
Indiabulls Hsg 668.20 (+3.38%)
IndusInd Bank 1501.25 (+1.90%)
Infosys 794.15 (+1.18%)
IOC 146.85 (-0.14%)
ITC 272.90 (+0.35%)
JSW Steel 271.90 (-0.73%)
Kotak Mahindra 1534.60 (+2.21%)
Larsen 1455.45 (-0.39%)
M&M 617.95 (-0.79%)
Maruti Suzuki 6075.70 (-1.34%)
NTPC 129.10 (-1.41%)
ONGC 149.90 (-1.54%)
Power Grid Corp 208.00 (-0.43%)
Reliance 1281.85 (-0.86%)
SBI 372.40 (+2.21%)
Sun Pharma 430.05 (-0.75%)
Tata Motors 167.90 (-1.24%)
Tata Steel 475.70 (-0.21%)
TCS 2117.25 (+0.53%)
Tech Mahindra 690.80 (+2.20%)
Titan Company 1109.90 (-0.44%)
UltraTechCement 4608.95 (+0.17%)
UPL 659.75 (+2.78%)
Vedanta 168.65 (+1.05%)
Wipro 259.60 (-0.15%)
Yes Bank 98.40 (-5.25%)
Zee Entertain 353.25 (+2.02%)