  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Market cap: Six of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.13 lakh crore

Updated : January 17, 2021 01:52 PM IST

The valuation of RIL rose by Rs 2,884.44 crore to reach Rs 12,28,330.03 crore.
The m-cap of Bajaj Finance plunged Rs 12,000.53 crore to Rs 2,94,156.02 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation tumbled by Rs 21,171.32 crore to Rs 3,69,082.01 crore.
Market cap: Six of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.13 lakh crore

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Market cap: Six of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.13 lakh crore

Market cap: Six of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.13 lakh crore

COVID-19 vaccination drive: 1.9 lakh people vaccinated on Day 1

COVID-19 vaccination drive: 1.9 lakh people vaccinated on Day 1

Coronavirus news highlights: Over 1.6 lakh people vaccinated today: Health ministry

Coronavirus news highlights: Over 1.6 lakh people vaccinated today: Health ministry

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement