Market cap reclassification list set for release in first week of July with June 30 cut-off date

The AMFI's semi-annual review for market cap reclassification is set to be released in the first week of July, with a cutoff date of June 30.

Analysts have begun to speculate on the potential impact of this review, particularly regarding the reclassification of midcap stocks into the large-cap category.

Typically, after such an announcement, teams focusing on equity-oriented market cap classifications are likely to realign their holdings based on the provided classification from AMFI.

This realignment can lead to flows of funds either entering or exiting certain stocks, depending on whether they are upgraded or downgraded. Several noteworthy stocks are expected to transition from midcap to large-cap status.

According to IIFL Alternative Expectations, Canara Bank, TVS Motor Company, Tube Investments, Shriram Finance, and Mankind Pharma are among the key names anticipated to make this move. However, it's worth noting that Mankind Pharma is a recent listing and may directly enter the large-cap segment.

Conversely, some stocks, such as Page Industries, PI Industries, and Info Edge, could potentially experience downgrades in their market cap classifications, moving from large-cap to smallcap.

On the other hand, certain smallcap stocks like Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, FACT, and Bharat Dynamics might shift to the midcap space, indicating an upward movement for these stocks within the midcap segment.