Economy Market-cap of eight of top-10 most valuable firms zoom Rs 1.53 lakh crore Updated : December 13, 2020 11:26 AM IST During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark index jumped 1,019.46 points or 2.26 percent. RIL added Rs 37,434.4 crore to take its valuation to Rs 12,71,438.23 crore. The market valuation of HDFC rose by Rs 8,988.46 crore to reach Rs 4,13,181.19 crore.