Market Market-cap of 4 of top-10 valued firms jumps over Rs 1.15 lakh crore Updated : January 24, 2021 07:04 PM IST The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited jumped Rs 71,033.44 crore to reach Rs 12,99,363.47 crore, becoming the biggest gainer. Bharti Airtel's valuation declined Rs 13,993.5 crore to Rs 3,14,703.83 crore and that of HDFC Bank tanked Rs 12,502.38 crore to Rs 7,95,112.89 crore. Bajaj Finance added Rs 5,176.23 crore to take its valuation to Rs 2,99,332.25 crore. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply