Market behaviour slightly worrying, says Aberdeen Investment; bets on IT, tech cos

Aberdeen Standard Investments are not unduly concerned with regards to their long-term holdings in the Indian equity market because the companies are in a good shape, said Hugh Young, adding that pullbacks are inevitable.

Aberdeen Standard Investments has been a longtime India investor and has seen many cycles.

Hugh Young, the company’s Asia Pacific Region managing director, said the Indian equity market has surprised all with ups and downs but markets are always a bit like that as they never do exactly what one predicts, except with perfect hindsight.

According to him, it has been a good year and Aberdeen Standard Investments has continued to like India simply because of the quality of the companies in the country, along with the overall long-term growth prospects. He, however, specified that it is really the firms that attract his company, and added that the environment has become exciting over the last year.

“Historically, our portfolio has been full of the older names -- some super companies, the HDFCs, Hindustan, Unilever, Kotak, Asian Paints etc. Those are all in the top 10 of our India fund and our overall Indian exposure,” he said.

Young further said this year has seen several new companies come to market and it was nice seeing the market refresh itself. He also pointed to new issues and a bit of overheating due to which expecting some pullback is only natural and in fact healthy, he told CNBC-TV18.

“It has been an interesting ride in the Indian equity market in the last year and it has been a rank performer for the past several months. Between last Diwali and now, the Nifty is up about 40 percent and the midcap index is up 42 percent and all this has been great for the retail investors who are rejoicing,” he explained.

Therefore, the current correction seen in the market is good because the market should not go up in a straight line and it is a worry now how strong the market has been, he added.

Young further said Aberdeen Standard Investments does not make big market calls but the higher something goes inevitably, it becomes slightly cautious on that because it likes buying things as cheaply as possible. However, he assured that his company is not unduly concerned with regards to their long-term holdings in the Indian equity market because the companies are in a good shape still. Pullbacks are inevitable, he said.

“What is worrying a bit in the marketplace is the sign of inflation. We are seeing signs of costs rising as seen with Asian Paints, their quarterly costs rising 25 percent or so on a year-on-year basis. And similar warnings from HUL’s and Nestlé’s in India. So certainly there are signs of inflation ticking up which is a bit worrying,” he said.

He added that one suspects that a few companies with their next earnings announcements will fall a little short, which will cause a shift in share prices to pull back a bit. However, that would be an opportunity to buy.

“So nothing that we have seen as yet to prompt wholesale exiting from India, but understandably a little caution -- things that have run ahead a lot, maybe will take a bit off the top-off but retain we retain our long term exposure,” he stated.

When asked about the IT upcycle, he said Infosys and TCS are still very much in the company’s top 10 Indian holdings and that they have been spreading out its exposure into the pure digital area.

Some of the internet companies like IndiaMART have also started coming in, Young said and added that in the previous years, his firm was pretty starved of everything other than Infosys and TCS and the likes. “Now, there is opportunity to invest in other areas of the technology sector that are arguably a bit more exciting with a bit more growth than the big giants like Infosys,” he said.

On new age tech companies, he said, Aberdeen Standard Investments has invested in Zomato, Nykaa, and Nazara Technologies. However, this doesn't mean that Infosys and TCS aren’t still good investments, he said, adding that now there are few complementary investments, arguably growing at higher rates although expensively valued, which is the risk.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video