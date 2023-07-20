Market At Close | Nifty 50, Sensex close at record high, investors got richer by Rs 50L cr from March lows

2 Min Read
The Sensex ended 474.5 points or 0.7 percent higher at 67,571.9, while the Nifty 50 climbed 146 points or 0.7 percent to settle at 19,979.2. Nifty Bank hit an all time high of 46,256.2 during the session, before settling at 46,186.9 for the day.
Indian equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex logged record closing highs for second day in a row, led by financial share. The Nifty Bank index also surpassed the 46k mark to hit an all-time during the session on Thursday.
Investors got richer by Rs 50 lakh crore from March lows as the benchmark Nifty surged 18 percent between March 28 and now. However, the over all market capitalisation of the BSE listed companies declined by Rs 51,000 crore on Thursday to Rs 304 lakh crore.
38 Nifty 50 stocks ended higher. ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank were the top Nifty 50 gainers at the closing hour.
On the other hand, 12 index stocks ended in the red. Infosys, Ultratech and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers.
"Unlocking of value by heavy weights (like RIL & ITC) is apprising the main indices. The anticipation of a good Q1 results from Banks, is providing an extra boost to drive to new highs. Mixed cues from global peers is not disturbing the mood of the domestic market as FIIs inflows stay put to the prospects of the Indian economy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Overall market breadth favoured the advances at the close, advance-decline ratio at 1:1.
First Published: Jul 20, 2023 3:46 PM IST
