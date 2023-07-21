Market At Close | Nifty 50 posts biggest-single day drop in four months, investors lose Rs 1.6 lakh crore

The Nifty Bank index hit an all-time of 46,369.5, before ending the session lower at 46,075.2.

Indian equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex snapped a two-day gaining streak on Friday, as IT shares remained a major drag. The Nifty Bank index hit an all-time of 46,369.5, before ending the session lower at 46,075.2.

The Sensex ended 887.6 points or 1.3 percent lower at 66,684.3, while the Nifty 50 slipped 234.2 points or 1.2 percent to settle at 19,745. The over all market capitalisation of the BSE listed companies declined by Rs 1.6 lakh crore on Friday.

36 Nifty 50 stocks ended in the red. Infosys, HUL and HCLTech were the top Nifty 50 losers at the closing hour.

On the other hand, 14 index stocks ended with gains. L&T, ONGC and NTPC were the top gainers.

"The weak guidance from Infosys cast a shadow over the outlook of the Indian IT sector, causing a delay in Nifty's pursuit of the 20,000 mark. While the heavyweights surrendered to the bears, the small caps demonstrated resilience. Global markets presented a mixed picture, with the US market struggling due to weak earnings, while UK retail sales exceeded expectations with a 0.7 percent month-on-month growth," says Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Overall market breadth favoured the declines at the close, advance-decline ratio at 1:1.