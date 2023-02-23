Market at close | Sensex, Nifty end volatile session in the red, BSE companies erase market cap of nearly Rs 30,000 crore

Hindalco, Coal India, Axis Bank and Tata Motors were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Asian Paints, Divis Laboratories, Larsen and Toubro and HDFC Life Insurance.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Thursady's session lower. The market fell for the fifth straight day marking the biggest losing streak since June 2022.

BSE Sensex closed 139.18 points lower at 59,605.80and Nifty ended43 points lower at 17,511.30.

All the sectoral indices except Nifty Bank, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal ended in red. Nifty Energy shed the most. Nifty Bank gained 6 points closing at 40,002. While Midcap Index slipped 45 points to 30,166

Hindalco, Coal India, Axis Bank and Tata Motors were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Asian Paints, Divis Laboratories, Larsen and Toubro and HDFC Life Insurance.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said

"The equity market traded cautiously between gains and losses as the minutes of the central bank policy meeting revealed concerns over high inflation and its commitment to bring inflation under control. In response to the heightened fears of rate hikes, the US 10 yr treasury yield continued to stay high, near 4%. Additionally, the dollar index rose as the greenback cheered over hawkish Fed comments and rising geopolitical tensions,"

Rupee ended at 82.73 per dollar against Wednesday’s close of 82.85 per dollar.

23 constituents in the Nifty 50 basket ended with gains while 27 constituencies saw a decline.