Market at close | Sensex, Nifty end off day's high; financials see sharp fall in last hour

The Indian stock market ended in green today. BSE Sensex closed rising 274 points to reach 65,618, while the broader Nifty 50 index gained 84 points, closing at 19,439.

The banking sector faced a setback as the Nifty Bank slipped 116 points to 44,745. On the other hand, the midcap index showed strength, gaining 315 points to reach 36,253.

Reliance Industries extended its gains from Monday's session, ending the day at a 52-week high. However, IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) ended flat, while HCL Technologies continued to face losses ahead of its Q1 earnings report.

Chemical companies experienced downward pressure due to expectations of a weak Q1. Stocks such as UPL, PI Industries, Deepak Nitrite, Atul, and Navin Fluorine witnessed declines of 2-5 percent.

