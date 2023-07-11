Market at close | Sensex, Nifty end off day's high; financials see sharp fall in last hour

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products, Apollo Hospitals and Maruti Suzuki, while losers were UPL, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, JSW Steel and HCL Technologies. On the sectoral front except Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty Auto, Nifty Power, Nifty FMCG and Nifty capital goods healthcare ending up one percent each.

The Indian stock market ended in green today. BSE Sensex closed rising 274 points to reach 65,618, while the broader Nifty 50 index gained 84 points, closing at 19,439.

Live TV

Loading...

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products, Apollo Hospitals and Maruti Suzuki, while losers were UPL, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, JSW Steel and HCL Technologies.

On the sectoral front except Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty Auto, Nifty Power, Nifty FMCG and Nifty capital goods healthcare ending up one percent each.