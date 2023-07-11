CNBC TV18
Market at close | Sensex, Nifty end off day's high; financials see sharp fall in last hour

Market at close | Sensex, Nifty end off day's high; financials see sharp fall in last hour
By Nishtha Pandey  Jul 11, 2023 3:52:14 PM IST (Published)

The Indian stock market ended in green today. BSE Sensex closed rising 274 points to reach 65,618, while the broader Nifty 50 index gained 84 points, closing at 19,439.

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were  Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products, Apollo Hospitals and Maruti Suzuki, while losers were UPL, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, JSW Steel and HCL Technologies.
On the sectoral front except Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty Auto, Nifty Power, Nifty FMCG and Nifty capital goods healthcare ending up one percent each.
