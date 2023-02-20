Market at close | Sensex, Nifty end session with losses — Cipla, Adani Enterprises top drags

Indian shares ended Monday's trading session with losses dragged by oil & gas, power and metal. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 311.03 points or 0.51 percent to 60,691.54, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 99.60 points or 0.56 percent to 17,844.60.

As many as 18 stocks in the Sensex ended in the red. Adani Enterprises, Cipla, Britannia, BPCL and UPLwere among the biggest losers on the Nifty, while gainers included Divis Lab, Ultratech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid and Hindalco.

HDFC was the biggest loser on the Sensex chart, shedding 1.33 percent.

Cipla, the second highest weighted stock in the pharma index, tumbled nearly 7 percent, to a near-seven-month low after the company's Pithampur unit received eight observations from the US drug regulator after inspection.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, drubbing in banking stocks dragged down the markets today, which languished in the negative territory for major part of the trading session.

"Factors such as more pain going ahead through further rate hikes, rising inflation, and the recent Adani saga continue to weigh on investors' minds. Also, Indian stocks are still expensive compared to China, and hence investors are taking this opportunity to curb their holdings," he said.

Going forward, Chouhan said that a bearish candle on daily charts is indicating further weakness from the current levels. However, the Nifty is trading near the 20-day SMA and Sensex is trading near the important support level of 60600.

"If the index succeeds to trade above 17,900, a quick pullback rally is not ruled out. Above which, it could move up to 18,000-18,125. On the flip side, a fresh selloff is possible only after the dismissal of 17,800 and below the same the index could slip till 17,730-17,700," he added.

