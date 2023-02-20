Market at close | Sensex, Nifty end session with losses — Cipla, Adani Enterprises top drags

Indian shares ended Monday's trading session with losses dragged by oil & gas, power and metal. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 311.03 points or 0.51 percent to 60,691.54, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 99.60 points or 0.56 percent to 17,844.60.
Seven of the 13 major sectoral indexes fell with pharma index losing nearly 1 percent. Cipla, the second highest weighted stock in the pharma index, tumbled nearly 7 percent, to a near-seven-month low after the company's Pithampur unit received eight observations from the US drug regulator after inspection. The stock was the top Nifty 50 loser.
Beating the weak sentiment, Hindustan Unilever rose nearly 1 percent and was among the top Nifty 50 gainers after the FMCG major agreed to sell and divest brands in its foods business, including "Annapurna" and "Captain Cook."
Bharti Airtel rose over 2 percent after Goldman Sachs reiterated a "buy" rating on the stock and forecast a 15 percent annual revenue growth rate from this fiscal year through 2025.
