Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 turn positive For 2023, close at over a four-month high

Market gains were driven by banking and financial stocks including the HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance, and SBI despite mixed global indications following the US Fed's predicted 25 bps rate hike.

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Thursday's session on a positive note at day's high. BSE Sensex gained 556 points and closed at 61,749 while Nifty 50 gained 166 Points and closed at 18,256.

