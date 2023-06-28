Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 touch all-time high, gain for 3 consecutive series for first time since Oct 21

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, and Sun Pharma, all contributing to the upward momentum. On the other hand, HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finserv, and M&M experienced losses, albeit marginal.

In a historic moment, the Indian stock market reached new milestones as the benchmark indices surged to record highs. The Nifty 50 crossed the 19,000 mark for the first time, while the BSE Sensex breached the 64,000 level.

The BSE Sensex gained 499 points to close at 63,915, while the Nifty 50 surged by 155 points to end at 18,972. The Nifty Bank also witnessed a substantial rise, climbing 206 points to settle at 44,328. Additionally, the midcap index performed impressively, rising by 224 points to reach 35,520.

Shares of the Adani Group witnessed a significant surge following reports of GQG Partners' additional stake acquisition in Adani Enterprises and Adani Green.

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, and Sun Pharma, all contributing to the upward momentum. On the other hand, HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finserv, and M&M experienced losses, albeit marginal.

All sectoral indices closed in the green.

