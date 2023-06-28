CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsMarket at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 touch all time high, gain for 3 consecutive series for first time since Oct 21

Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 touch all-time high, gain for 3 consecutive series for first time since Oct 21

Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 touch all-time high, gain for 3 consecutive series for first time since Oct 21
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Jun 28, 2023 3:47:34 PM IST (Updated)

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, and Sun Pharma, all contributing to the upward momentum. On the other hand, HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finserv, and M&M experienced losses, albeit marginal.

In a historic moment, the Indian stock market reached new milestones as the benchmark indices surged to record highs. The Nifty 50 crossed the 19,000 mark for the first time, while the BSE Sensex breached the 64,000 level.

Live TV

Loading...

The BSE Sensex gained 499 points to close at 63,915, while the Nifty 50 surged by 155 points to end at 18,972. The Nifty Bank also witnessed a substantial rise, climbing 206 points to settle at 44,328. Additionally, the midcap index performed impressively, rising by 224 points to reach 35,520.
Shares of the Adani Group witnessed a significant surge following reports of GQG Partners' additional stake acquisition in Adani Enterprises and Adani Green.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X