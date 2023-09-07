Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 surge in the last-hour, close at over one-month high

The Indian stock market witnessed a robust surge in the last hour of trading, with both the Sensex and Nifty 50 reaching over one-month highs. Financial stocks and select IT companies played a pivotal role in leading this recovery, with HDFC and ICICI emerging as the top contributors to the gains.

The Sensex climbed 385 points, closing at 66,266, while the Nifty rose by 116 points to end at 19,727. The Nifty Bank index gained 469 points, reaching 44,878, and the Midcap Index surged by 310 points to close at 40,594.

Coal India, L&T, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while losers were Tata Consumer Products, M&M, Britannia Industries, Sun Pharma and Infosys.

Among sectors, except FMCG and pharma, all other indices are trading in the green with bank, capital goods, PSU Bank, power and realty up 1-2 percent.

Key stock movements

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) exhibited surged over 4 percent to achieve a record high following significant order wins.

Power sector stocks extended their gains due to rising demand, with Coal India hitting a five-year high.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reversed its gains from Wednesday as the company denied any discussions about acquiring a stake in Haldiram's.

Cement stocks experienced profit booking, with JK Cement being the top loser in this category.

United Breweries Limited (UBL) saw an 8-month high following the announcement of a new CEO, marking a 5 percent increase in its stock value.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) both surged by 5 percent each, driven by gains in the power sector.

Despite weak business data for August, ICICI Prudential regained its losses.

Max Financial Services, SBI Life, and HDFC Life saw gains due to healthy business updates for August.

Shipyard companies continued their upward trajectory, with Cochin Shipyard rising by 20 percent.

While ONGC initially gained, it later slipped by 2 percent from its highs despite a rise in crude prices.

HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) both saw a 1 percent increase in their stock values after securing major order wins.