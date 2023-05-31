Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 snaps 4-day winning streak ahead of GDP data, decline led by financials

The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI Life Insurance. The top Nifty 50 losers were ONGC, NTPC Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, and HDFC.
Indian stock market closed in red on Wednesday. BSE Sensex closed fell 346 points at 62,622 and Nifty 50 declined 99 points and closed at 18,534.
The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI Life Insurance. The top Nifty 50 losers were ONGC, NTPC Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, and HDFC.
Among sectors except, Information Technology, realty and healthcare, all other sectoral indices ended in the red.
Midcap index relatively outperformed, Nifty Bank slipped below 44,000-mark.
(Will be updated)
First Published: May 31, 2023 3:56 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World No Tobacco Day: How smoking habits affect insurance premiums
May 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
World No-Tobacco Day: A legal expert's take on why not novel heated tobacco products be regulated under COTPA
May 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India's largest tractor manufacturer looks to lightweight tractors for heavy market share gains
May 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Penalty imposed on the basis of omnibus notice is unsustainable
May 30, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read