English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homemarket NewsMarket at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 snaps 4 day winning streak ahead of GDP data, decline led by financials

    Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 snaps 4-day winning streak ahead of GDP data, decline led by financials

    Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 snaps 4-day winning streak ahead of GDP data, decline led by financials
    Read Time1 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Nishtha Pandey  May 31, 2023 3:58:18 PM IST (Updated)

    The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI Life Insurance. The top Nifty 50 losers were ONGC, NTPC Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, and HDFC.

    Indian stock market closed in red on Wednesday. BSE Sensex closed fell 346 points at 62,622 and Nifty 50 declined 99 points and closed at 18,534.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI Life Insurance. The top Nifty 50 losers were ONGC, NTPC Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, and HDFC.
    Among sectors except, Information Technology, realty and healthcare, all other sectoral indices ended in the red.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X