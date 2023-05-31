Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 snaps 4-day winning streak ahead of GDP data, decline led by financials

The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI Life Insurance. The top Nifty 50 losers were ONGC, NTPC Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, and HDFC.

Indian stock market closed in red on Wednesday. BSE Sensex closed fell 346 points at 62,622 and Nifty 50 declined 99 points and closed at 18,534.

Among sectors except, Information Technology, realty and healthcare, all other sectoral indices ended in the red.