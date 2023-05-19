Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 snap three-day losing streak, Adani twins lead gains

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Adani Ports, Adani Entertainment, Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra. While the top losers were Divis Laboratories, which extended it's downward trend, Britannia and NTPC.

Indian shares ended Friday's session marginally up today. BSE Sensex ended down 300 points up and Nifty 50 closed near 18,200.

Among sectors all barring Nifty Pharma, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty Healthcare Index ended in green. Nifty IT surged the most and ended 1.5 percent above the previous close.

Additionally shares of Adani Group rose up to 4 percent after the latest report from the Supreme Court panel revealed that the SEBI investigation into the Adani Group shareholding has been on since October 2020 but there's no conclusive evidence yet in favour of the Adani Group or against it.

