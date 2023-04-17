The top five Nifty losers were all IT stocks, including Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL, Wipro, and TCS. In the midcap space too, IT stocks were the top losers, including LTI, Mindtree, Persistent, and Coforge. However, select IT stocks like Mphasis, Birlasoft, and L&T Tech saw major intra-day recoveries. These stocks will continue in focus as earnings flow in.

The Indian stock market snapped its nine-day gaining streak on Friday as IT stocks saw heavy selling pressure, led by a weak earnings report from Infosys. The Nifty IT index fell 5 percent, its biggest single-day drop in a year, dragging down the overall market sentiment. The Sensex fell 541 points to close at 59,890, while the Nifty lost 126 points to close at 17,702.

However, the financial sector continued to remain on a strong footing, with the Nifty Bank index gaining for the fourth straight session, up 86 points to 42,223. The midcap outperformance kept the market breadth neutral, with an advance-decline ratio of 1:1. Midcap Index has closed Monday session with a gain of 125 points at 31,110, led by stocks like Federal Bank, Page Ind, RBL Bank & Voltas.

The top five Nifty losers were all IT stocks, including Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL, Wipro, and TCS. In the midcap space too, IT stocks were the top losers, including LTI, Mindtree, Persistent, and Coforge. However, select IT stocks like Mphasis, Birlasoft, and L&T Tech saw major intra-day recoveries. These stocks will continue in focus as earnings flow in.

On the other hand, FMCG companies including Nestle, Britannia, and ITC saw buying, up 1-4 percent. Cement stocks continued to move higher on improved demand, with India Cements up 3 percent. In the midcap space, RBL, Union Bank, AB Capital, City Union Bank, and BoB were the top gainers.

Overall, the market was volatile, with BSE companies seeing a minor fall in market capitalization, down by `5,000 crores. The day ended on a mixed note, with IT weakness weighing down the market, while the financials and other sectors showed resilience.