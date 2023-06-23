CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsMarket at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 snap 4 week gaining streak, Adani Group stocks fall 2 7% in Friday's session

Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 snap 4-week gaining streak, Adani Group stocks fall 2-7% in Friday's session

Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 snap 4-week gaining streak, Adani Group stocks fall 2-7% in Friday's session
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMJun 23, 2023 3:45:35 PM IST (Published)

The top gainers on Nifty 50 were IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy Laboratories, Asian Paints and NTPC while the top losers on the  Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, BPCL and Hindalco. Among sectors, metal, oil & gas, power, capital goods, information technology and PSU Bank down 1-2 percent, while auto, realty and FMCG down 0.5 percent each.

The Indian stock market ended in red on June 23. BSE Sensex declined over 250 points while Nifty 50 closed around 18,650.

Live TV

Loading...

The top gainers on Nifty 50 were IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy Laboratories, Asian Paints and NTPC while the top losers on the  Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, BPCL and Hindalco.
Among sectors, metal, oil & gas, power, capital goods, information technology and PSU Bank down 1-2 percent, while auto, realty and FMCG down 0.5 percent each.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X