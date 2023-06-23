By CNBCTV18.COM

The top gainers on Nifty 50 were IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy Laboratories, Asian Paints and NTPC while the top losers on the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, BPCL and Hindalco. Among sectors, metal, oil & gas, power, capital goods, information technology and PSU Bank down 1-2 percent, while auto, realty and FMCG down 0.5 percent each.

The Indian stock market ended in red on June 23. BSE Sensex declined over 250 points while Nifty 50 closed around 18,650. Live TV Loading...

