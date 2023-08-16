Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 shows smart recovery in 2nd half of session, power and realty shine

Major gainers on the Nifty were UltraTech Cement, Apollo Hospitals, NTPC, Infosys and Tata Motors, while losers were Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Hindalco Industries, HDFC Life and Bharti Airtel.

The market demonstrated a smart recovery during the second half, with the Nifty reclaiming the crucial 19,450 level.

The BSE Sensex also exhibited a positive trend, rising by 138 points to reach 65,539. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 gained 31 points to touch 19,465.

While the Nifty Bank slipped by 145 points to settle at 43,946, the Midcap Index saw gains of 31 points, reaching 37,802. The market witnessed a distinct performance divide between sectors, as IT stocks lifted the market while financials remained a drag. The Nifty IT segment experienced a notable uptick of 1 percent.

Except bank and metal, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with auto, power, realty, IT, pharma and capital goods up 0.5-1 percent.

Infosys, a prominent player in the IT sector, surged by 2 percent on the back of securing an impressive contract worth over $1.5 billion from Liberty. This boost in Infosys' stock price contributed to a 21-point lift for the Nifty.

Apollo Hospitals emerged as the top gainer among Nifty stocks, driven by positive sentiments from brokerages following its Q1 performance. The stock marked a significant rise of 2.5 percent.

Auto sector stocks experienced upward momentum, with Tata Motors and JBM Auto gaining traction due to the government's substantial Rs 57,600 crore e-Bus scheme.

On the flip side, metal stocks continued to face pressure as the Dollar Index saw an uptick. Among the metal stocks, Tata Steel emerged as the top loser.

Hind Copper, however, faced a sharp decline, sliding by over 6 percent following the announcement of weak earnings for Q1.

Across the midcap segment, companies like Crompton, Coforge, Vodafone Idea, RBL Bank, and SAIL registered losses.

Indiabulls Housing showed signs of recovery, with its stock witnessing a 12 percent surge from its recent lows. The company's Q1 earnings painted a mixed picture.

Escorts Kubota, in the agricultural machinery sector, continued its winning streak by rising to a record high, marking a gain of over 4 percent.

Piramal Enterprises enjoyed positive momentum as the record date for its buyback program approached, leading to a nearly 4 percent rise.

Adani Power, however, faced a 2 percent decline after news emerged that a promoter likely sold an 8 percent stake in a $1 billion block deal.

The market breadth remained neutral, with an advance-decline ratio of 1:1, indicating a balanced trading sentiment among investors.