Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 post biggest single-day fall in two months, HDFC twins fall over 5% each

By Nishtha Pandey  May 5, 2023 4:59:29 PM IST (Updated)

Indian shares ended Friday's trading session with losses dragged by Nifty Bank. BSE Sensex ended down 694.96 points at 61,054 and Nifty 50 ended down by 186.80 points at 18,069.

All sectoral indices except Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables ended in red. Nifty Bank shed the most declining over 2 percent.
The top losers on Nifty 50 were HDFC, HDFC Bank, Indusland Bank, Hindalco and Tata Steel while the top gainers were Titan, Maruti, Ultratech Cement and Nestle.
