Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 post biggest quarterly gains in 2 years, highest weekly gain in 1 year

Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 post biggest quarterly gains in 2 years, highest weekly gain in 1 year

Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 post biggest quarterly gains in 2 years, highest weekly gain in 1 year
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 3:51:13 PM IST (Published)

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with Information Technology index up 2.5 percent and PSU Bank index up 2 percent. Auto, and capital goods indices rose nearly 2 percent each.

All four frontline indices, including BSE Sensex, Nifty 50, Nifty Bank, and Midcap, closed at record highs today, building on the positive momentum from Wednesday. The market wrapped up the quarter with its biggest gains in nearly two years, with the Nifty index registering a notable 10 percent increase.

The Sensex climbed by 803 points to reach 64,719, while the Nifty surged by 217 points to touch 19,189. Nifty Bank recorded a gain of 420 points, closing at 44,747, while the Midcap Index also soared by 233 points to reach 35,754.
The biggest gainers for the day on Nifty 50 were M&M, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Sun Pharma. Top losers on the Nifty 50 were Adani Ports, Divis Laboratories, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals and Bajaj Auto.
