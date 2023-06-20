Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 make a smart recovery, close at day’s high

Top gainers on the Nifty 50 included Tata Motors, HDFC Life, HCL Technologies, Power Grid Corporation and Eicher Motors, while losers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, BPCL and Divis Labs.

Closing bell: In the Indian stock market today midcap stocks extended their winning streak as the Midcap Index reached a new all-time high for the seventh consecutive session.

The positive momentum was primarily driven by strong performances from IT giants Infosys and HCL, along with Reliance Industries, which collectively contributed to the recovery of the Nifty.

BSE Sensex rose by 159 points to reach 63,328, while the Nifty 60 gained 61 points, closing at 18,817. Nifty Bank reversed its earlier losses and closed 133 points higher at 43,767.

The Midcap Index closed at a record high, surging by 171 points to settle at 35,329. However, not all midcap stocks shared the positive sentiment, as Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv saw cuts of 1-2 percent after reversing their gains from Monday.

Top gainers on the Nifty 50 included Tata Motors, HDFC Life, HCL Technologies, Power Grid Corporation and Eicher Motors, while losers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, BPCL and Divis Labs.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with the power index up 1 percent, while auto, realty, metal and information technology indices were up 0.5 percent each.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One said, the day presented a mixed picture, with some weakness in the morning session, but the bulls had the final laugh. In the past four days, the Nifty has followed a pattern of one down day followed by one up day. Therefore, despite the formation of a 'Dark Cloud Cover' yesterday, we believed there wasn't much cause for concern for the bull’s camp. Now considering the momentum and buying in heavyweight stocks today, it is possible to expect the Nifty to reach new highs in the upcoming morning session, and then potentially head towards the psychological level of 19000. Traders are hence advised to remain upbeat and continue the recent strategy of buying during intra-day dips. In terms of support levels, 18550 – 18600 are crucial levels, with today's low around 18660 also serving as a pivotal point.