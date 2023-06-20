Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 make a smart recovery, close at day’s high

Top gainers on the Nifty 50 included Tata Motors, HDFC Life, HCL Technologies, Power Grid Corporation and Eicher Motors, while losers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, BPCL and Divis Labs.
Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One said, the day presented a mixed picture, with some weakness in the morning session, but the bulls had the final laugh. In the past four days, the Nifty has followed a pattern of one down day followed by one up day. Therefore, despite the formation of a 'Dark Cloud Cover' yesterday, we believed there wasn't much cause for concern for the bull’s camp. Now considering the momentum and buying in heavyweight stocks today, it is possible to expect the Nifty to reach new highs in the upcoming morning session, and then potentially head towards the psychological level of 19000. Traders are hence advised to remain upbeat and continue the recent strategy of buying during intra-day dips. In terms of support levels, 18550 – 18600 are crucial levels, with today's low around 18660 also serving as a pivotal point.
On the sector front, performance was mixed, with no clear winners emerging. However, we anticipate ongoing sector rotation, and traders should focus on thematic moves that are likely to provide opportunities for outperformance.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 first series open now — a look at past returns, and how much should you buy
Jun 20, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India Inc hopes for an amnesty scheme to resolve tax disputes in next phase of GST reforms
Jun 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Analysing India-UAE CEPA: Trade soars to new heights as trade deficit woes persist
Jun 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest |Capital gains tax on rollover can't be denied even in case of multiple residential properties
Jun 20, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read