Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 make a smart recovery, close at day’s high
By Nishtha Pandey  Jun 20, 2023 5:32:13 PM IST (Updated)

Top gainers on the Nifty 50 included Tata Motors, HDFC Life, HCL Technologies, Power Grid Corporation and Eicher Motors, while losers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, BPCL and Divis Labs.

Closing bell: In the Indian stock market today midcap stocks extended their winning streak as the Midcap Index reached a new all-time high for the seventh consecutive session.

The positive momentum was primarily driven by strong performances from IT giants Infosys and HCL, along with Reliance Industries, which collectively contributed to the recovery of the Nifty.
BSE Sensex rose by 159 points to reach 63,328, while the Nifty 60 gained 61 points, closing at 18,817. Nifty Bank reversed its earlier losses and closed 133 points higher at 43,767.
