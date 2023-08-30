The Indian stock indices faced a rollercoaster ride as financial sector woes triggered a sharp decline. The Sensex and Nifty, which had shown signs of gains in morning trade, struggled to maintain their foothold amidst a tumultuous session.

The Nifty Bank index, in particular, faced a steep drop of nearly 600 points from its recent highs, with banking heavyweights like ICICI Bank and HDFC leading the losses.

While the BSE Sensex managed a modest rise of 11 points, reaching 65,087, the Nifty 50 crawled up by just 5 points to settle at 19,347.

The Nifty Bank's slid down by 263 points to 44,233, while the Midcap Index's advanced 283 points to 39,078.

Top gainers on the Nifty included Jio Financials, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Eicher Motors while the top losers were Power Grid Corporation, SBI , BPCL, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Hero MotoCorp.

Automotive stocks bucked the trend by displaying positive momentum, poised in anticipation of monthly data releases. Leading the pack was Maruti.

Escorts Kubota emerged as a standout performer with a remarkable 6 percent surge. This spike was attributed to reports hinting at the sale of their railway business.

IT stocks witnessed an upswing, riding on the coattails of a positive movement at the Nasdaq. The Nifty IT sector recorded a solid 1 percent gain, indicative of the sector's responsiveness to international trends.

BHEL, on the other hand, demonstrated a more than 3 percent gain, backed by robust trading volumes.

Shakti Pumps stock hit a upper circuit, surging by 20 percent due to the announcement of a significant Rs 358 crore order win.

However, not all sectors fared well, as oil marketing companies encountered headwinds following the government's announcement of an LPG price reduction. This led to a decline in stocks by around 1-2 percent.

Cement stocks, driven by expectations of price revisions, registered upward movement, with JK Cement leading the pack with a 3 percent rise.

TVS Motor rallied to a record high, gaining nearly 3 percent ahead of monthly sales data.

Chemical stocks continued their upward trajectory, with Aarti and Deepak Nitrite emerging as top gainers.

Amidst the market fluctuations, Jubilant Food and Indian Hotels managed to secure gains of 5-6 percent in anticipation of events such as G20 and the World Cup.

