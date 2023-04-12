1 Min(s) Read
BSE Companies gained market capital of over Rs 1 Lakh crore today.
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 rose for the eighth straight session gaining 235 points and closing at 60,392. Nifty 50 also closed in green rising 90 points to 17,812.
