Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 fall sharply in last hour of trade dragged by IT

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 3:54:55 PM IST (Published)

The top losers on the Nifty 50 were  LTIMindtree, Adani Enterprises, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, and BPCL while ONGC, Eicher Motors, Nestle India, JSW Steel, and Kotak Mahindra Bank emerged as the top gainers.

The Indian stock market witnessed a significant decline in the last hour of trading today. The market sentiment turned bearish as investors reacted to various factors, including a slump in gaming and casino stock and cautiousness ahead of quarterly earnings reports from the IT sector.

BSE Sensex, dropped 224 points or 0.34 percent to close at 65,394. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index,  declined 57 points or 0.29 percent to settle at 19,383.
In terms of sectors, the Nifty Pharma and Nifty PSU Bank sectors closed with gains, while the Nifty IT and banking sectors experienced selling pressure.
