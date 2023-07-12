CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsMarket at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 fall sharply in last hour of trade dragged by IT

Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 fall sharply in last hour of trade dragged by IT

Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 fall sharply in last hour of trade dragged by IT
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 3:54:55 PM IST (Published)

The top losers on the Nifty 50 were  LTIMindtree, Adani Enterprises, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, and BPCL while ONGC, Eicher Motors, Nestle India, JSW Steel, and Kotak Mahindra Bank emerged as the top gainers.

The Indian stock market witnessed a significant decline in the last hour of trading today. The market sentiment turned bearish as investors reacted to various factors, including a slump in gaming and casino stock and cautiousness ahead of quarterly earnings reports from the IT sector.

Share Market Live


BSE Sensex, dropped 224 points or 0.34 percent to close at 65,394. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index,  declined 57 points or 0.29 percent to settle at 19,383.
The top losers on the Nifty 50 were  LTIMindtree, Adani Enterprises, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, and BPCL while ONGC, Eicher Motors, Nestle India, JSW Steel, and Kotak Mahindra Bank emerged as the top gainers.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X