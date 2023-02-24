Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for sixth straight day, BSE companies erase m cap of Rs 76,000 crore

ONGC, Adani Ports and Divis Laboratories were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Adani Enterprise which declined over 5 percent, Hindalco and Mahindra and Mahindra.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Friday's session lower. The market fell for the sixth straight day.

BSE Sensex closed 200 points lower while Nifty 50 ended lower than 17,500.

All the sectoral indices except Nifty Pharma, Nifty Healthcare Index, Nifty Energy ended in red. Nifty Metal shed the most.

ONGC, Adani Ports and Divis Laboratories were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Adani Enterprise which declined over 5 percent, Hindalco and Mahindra and Mahindra.

19 constituents in the Nifty 50 basket ended with gains while 31 constituencies saw a decline

"The domestic market is broadly demonstrating a lack of confidence, registering its sixth consecutive day of losses despite global markets turning green. Continued selling in the domestic market by FIIs is acting as an overhang in sustaining the early gains. Crude oil prices rallied as the prospect of lower Russian exports outweighed rising US inventory," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Rupee fell two paise from Thursday's close to 82.75 vs the US dollar.