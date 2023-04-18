Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for second straight session, broader indices outperform

Power Grid Corporation, UltraTech Cement, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries and Apollo Hospitals were the top losers on Nifty 50 while the top gainers were Divis Labs, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and Nestle India.

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 closed Tuesday's volatile session with minor cuts. while broader Index outperformed. Sensex fell 184 points and closed at 59,727 while Nifty 50 fell 47 Points and closed at 17,660.

Nifty Bank gained nearly three points and closed at 42,265 while the Midcap Index gained 234 points to 31,241.

All 10 stocks in the Adani Enterprise, ended with cuts where Ambuja Cement fell more than 2 percent.

Among sectoral indices Nifty Media and Nifty IT rose the most .

Power Grid Corporation, UltraTech Cement, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries and Apollo Hospitals were the top losers on Nifty 50.

While the top gainers were Divis Labs, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and Nestle India.

Shares of Varun Beverages ended nearly 2 percent lower after 0.9 percent equity changed hands in 2 blocks deals.